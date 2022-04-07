Onxeo appoints Dr. Shefali Agarwal as President and CEO

Apr. 07, 2022 7:04 AM ETOnxeo SA (OXNXF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Onxeo S.A. (OTC:OXNXF) has appointed Dr. Shefali Agarwal as President and CEO to succeed Julien Miara, a Principal at Invus SAS, who was named interim CEO in January 2022.
  • Dr. Agarwal is a physician by training, and, until recently, was the Chief Medical and Development Officer at Epizyme, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel epigenetic therapies for cancer.
  • She will remain an advisor to Epizyme in a consultant role while fulfilling her duties at Onxeo.
  • Dr. Agarwal is currently Chairwoman of Onxeo’s board, a position held since June 2021.
  • The company outlines development strategy plans including preparation for U.S. pre-IND meeting for first-in-class DDR Inhibitor AsiDNA® and plans for building infrastructure in the US.
  • The new Private financing expands Onxeo’s runway into Q2 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.