Onxeo appoints Dr. Shefali Agarwal as President and CEO
Apr. 07, 2022 7:04 AM ETOnxeo SA (OXNXF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Onxeo S.A. (OTC:OXNXF) has appointed Dr. Shefali Agarwal as President and CEO to succeed Julien Miara, a Principal at Invus SAS, who was named interim CEO in January 2022.
- Dr. Agarwal is a physician by training, and, until recently, was the Chief Medical and Development Officer at Epizyme, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing novel epigenetic therapies for cancer.
- She will remain an advisor to Epizyme in a consultant role while fulfilling her duties at Onxeo.
- Dr. Agarwal is currently Chairwoman of Onxeo’s board, a position held since June 2021.
- The company outlines development strategy plans including preparation for U.S. pre-IND meeting for first-in-class DDR Inhibitor AsiDNA® and plans for building infrastructure in the US.
- The new Private financing expands Onxeo’s runway into Q2 2023.