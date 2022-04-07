Zalando is viewed cautiously by Deutsche Bank ahead of earnings

Apr. 07, 2022 7:09 AM ETZalando SE (ZLDSF), ZLNDYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Package ready to send back, online shopping, fashion, shoes

David Peperkamp/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Deutsche Bank turned cautious on Zalando (OTC:ZLDSF) ahead of the company's Q1 earnings report with a price target cut to €76. The firm kept a Buy rating in place, despite the expectation for a big Q1 loss.

Analyst Adam Cochrane: "We would argue the investments for growth in beauty, premium and logistics should support longer-term sales outperformance and are required for the runway to €30bn GMV. However, starting off with -€50m adj EBIT in 1Q, this does leave a lot to achieve in the remainder of the year with 2H adj margin up 150bp yoy vs 1H down -350bp and we are looking at the risk of a weakening consumer."

Cochrane and team cut the FY22 sales estimate by 1% and lowered the adjusted EBIT estimate by 4.6%.

While they continue to appreciate the fundamental Zalando investment case, increasing risk of further earnings downgrades in the next few months is noted.

Sector watch: Retail giants turns to automated warehouse concepts with labor availability still a struggle.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.