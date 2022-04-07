Zalando is viewed cautiously by Deutsche Bank ahead of earnings

Deutsche Bank turned cautious on Zalando (OTC:ZLDSF) ahead of the company's Q1 earnings report with a price target cut to €76. The firm kept a Buy rating in place, despite the expectation for a big Q1 loss.

Analyst Adam Cochrane: "We would argue the investments for growth in beauty, premium and logistics should support longer-term sales outperformance and are required for the runway to €30bn GMV. However, starting off with -€50m adj EBIT in 1Q, this does leave a lot to achieve in the remainder of the year with 2H adj margin up 150bp yoy vs 1H down -350bp and we are looking at the risk of a weakening consumer."

Cochrane and team cut the FY22 sales estimate by 1% and lowered the adjusted EBIT estimate by 4.6%.

While they continue to appreciate the fundamental Zalando investment case, increasing risk of further earnings downgrades in the next few months is noted.

Sector watch: Retail giants turns to automated warehouse concepts with labor availability still a struggle.