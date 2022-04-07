CDK Global to be acquired by Brookfield for $54.87/share in cash
Apr. 07, 2022 7:10 AM ET
- CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to be acquired by Brookfield Business Partners for a total enterprise value of $8.3B.
- Brookfield will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of CDK at $54.87 per share in cash, representing a 30% premium on the closing price of the company on the last full trading day prior to market speculation regarding a potential sale of the company on Feb. 18, 2022.
- The transaction is expected to close in 3Q22, after that CDK’s common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
- Brookfield will acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the tender offer through a second-step merger at the same price.