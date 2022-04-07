CDK Global to be acquired by Brookfield for $54.87/share in cash

Apr. 07, 2022 7:10 AM ETCDK Global, Inc. (CDK)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Connected puzzle pieces with the acronym M&A. Merger and acquisition in business

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

  • CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) to be acquired by Brookfield Business Partners for a total enterprise value of $8.3B.
  • Brookfield will commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of CDK at $54.87 per share in cash, representing a 30% premium on the closing price of the company on the last full trading day prior to market speculation regarding a potential sale of the company on Feb. 18, 2022.
  • The transaction is expected to close in 3Q22, after that CDK’s common stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.
  • Brookfield will acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the tender offer through a second-step merger at the same price.
