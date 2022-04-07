Koios agrees to acquire Retox Beverage

Apr. 07, 2022 7:11 AM ETKoios Beverage Corp. (KBEVF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Connected puzzle pieces with the acronym M&A. Merger and acquisition in business

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

  • Koios Beverage (OTCPK:KBEVF) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding securities from the shareholders of Retox Beverage, a privately held beverage company that is focused in the production of creative soft beverages, sodas and seltzers.
  • The company will issue 15M units to the shareholders of Retox at a deemed value of $0.10/unit, for aggregate consideration of $1.5M.
  • Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant that is exercisable to acquire one additional share at a price of $0.175 for a period of twelve months from closing.
  • The deal is anticipated to be completed on or before April 30, 2022.
