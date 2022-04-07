Hannon Armstrong to raise $200M in green exchangeable senior notes offering

  • Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) announced a private offering of $200M in initial principal amount of 0.00% green exchangeable senior notes due 2025 by its indirect subsidiaries.
  • The notes will be exchangeable for its common stock wherein holders will receive shares equal to the product of the initial principal amount of Notes to be exchanged, divided by $1K and the applicable exchange rate, plus cash in lieu of fractional shares.
  • Initial purchasers granted 13-day period to purchase up to $30M additional initial principal amount of the notes.
  • Net proceeds to be used for acquiring or refinancing new and/or existing eligible green projects, which include assets that are neutral to negative on incremental carbon emissions.
