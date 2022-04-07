Canadian Solar's (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Recurrent Energy subsidiary said Thursday it agrees to sell the Gaskell West 2 and 3 project of 105 MWac solar plus 80 MWh energy storage in Kern County, California, to Matrix Renewables for an undisclosed sum.

Gaskell West 2 and 3 is fully contracted, holding five long-term power purchase agreements with cities and utilities in California.

The solar plus storage project is expected to reach commercial operation in late 2022, and will generate enough clean and low-cost electricity to power 16,800 California homes and displace 178,500 metric tons of carbon emissions each year.

Canadian Solar said its CSI Solar subsidiary will support the project by providing the turnkey battery storage solution for the 80 MWh storage part of the project.

Last month, Canadian Solar reported mixed Q4 results but issued guidance for FY 2022 total project sales that missed expectations.