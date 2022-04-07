Bitfarms up 3% on listing at the Toronto Stock Exchange
Apr. 07, 2022 7:28 AM ETBitfarms Ltd. (BITF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) up 3% PM on receiving final approval for the listing of its common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”).
- The trading will commence on the TSX effective market open on April 8, 2022.
- The Company’s common shares will cease trading on the TSX Venture Exchange concurrently with the commencement of trading on the TSX.
- The common shares will continue trading under the symbol “BITF” on both the Nasdaq and the TSX and no further action is required by the company's shareholders.
- Recently, the company reported 21.8% growth in March mined bitcoin.