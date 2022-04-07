ConAgra Brands Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 in-line, revenue of $2.91B beats by $70M
Apr. 07, 2022 7:33 AM ETConagra Brands, Inc. (CAG)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- ConAgra Brands press release (NYSE:CAG): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 in-line.
- Revenue of $2.91B (+5.1% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
- Q4 Outlook: Organic net sales growth is expected to be approximately +7%; Gross inflation (input cost inflation before the impacts of hedging and other sourcing benefits) is expected to be approximately 16%; Adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 15.5%; Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $0.64 vs. consensus of $0.70.
- FY2022 Outlook: Organic net sales growth is expected to be approximately +4% versus prior guidance of approximately +3%; Gross inflation (input cost inflation before the impacts of hedging and other sourcing benefits) is expected to be approximately 16% versus prior guidance of approximately 14%; Adjusted operating margin is expected to be approximately 14.5% versus prior guidance of approximately 15.5%; Adjusted EPS is expected to be approximately $2.35, versus prior guidance of approximately $2.50 and consensus of $2.43.