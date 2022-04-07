Jazz Pharma in licensing deal with Werewolf Therapeutics for cancer candidate
Apr. 07, 2022 7:39 AM ETJazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ), HOWLBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with recently-IPO’ed Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) to acquire the exclusive global rights for cancer candidate WTX-613 from Werewolf, the companies announced on Thursday.
- In addition to $15 million of an upfront payment and milestone payments worth up to $1.26 billion, Werewolf (HOWL) is entitled to receive tiered, mid-single-digit percentage royalties on WTX-613 net sales, according to the terms of the transaction. Werewolf (WOLF) is currently trading ~10% higher in the pre-market.
- An interferon-alpha (IFNα) INDUKINE molecule, WTX-613, is currently in preclinical development.
- "We believe WTX-613 has the potential to minimize the toxicity associated with systemic IFNα therapy, preferentially delivering IFNα to tumors, and thereby expanding its clinical utility in treating cancer,” said Rob Iannone, global head of R&D at JAZZ (JAZZ).
- Next year, JAZZ (JAZZ) plans to submit an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to start clinical trials for the candidate.
Read more on pre-clinical data for WTX-613 as presented by Werewolf (HOWL) at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December.