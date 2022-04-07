ABM expands footprint with acquisition of Ireland-based Momentum Support
Apr. 07, 2022 7:47 AM ETABM Industries Incorporated (ABM)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ABM (NYSE:ABM) has completed the acquisition of Momentum Support headquartered in Dublin, Republic of Ireland, in an all cash transaction.
- In the transaction, the company acquired the equity interests of three legal entities which together comprised Momentum Support; terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- Momentum generated annual revenue of ~$70m in 2021 witha workforce of 2,300 and is a leading independent provider of facility services, primarily janitorial, across the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.
- This acquisition reflects the company’s ELEVATE strategy to grow via strategic acquisitions which expand the Company’s footprint in attractive geographies and end-markets.
- The company increases its ability to serve clients in faster growing markets like technology and life sciences, many of whom maintain a significant presence in Ireland by acquiring Momentum.
- Momentum’s results will be reported as part of ABM’s Business & Industry segment.