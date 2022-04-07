Farmland Partners wins suit dismissal in 'short and distort' case
Apr. 07, 2022
- The U.S. District Court in Colorado dismissed with prejudice a class action lawsuit brought against Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and its management after the farm REIT's stock price dropped after an alleged "short and distort" scheme in mid-2018.
- Farmland Partners (FPI) said the court granted its motion for summary judgment, ruling that no jury could reasonably find in the plaintiff's favor on claims stemming from a July 2018 report written by a contributor on Seeking Alpha. Since then, the author of the piece admitted that several allegations were inaccurate and that he and his clients shorted Farmland (FPI) stock before publishing the report.
- The contributor said in a statement published last June that due to the many inaccuracies in the article, he would "refrain from commenting on FPI, its employees, and its performance going forward."
- The company is still pursuing litigation against Sabrepoint Capital, the hedge fund that hired Quinton Matthews (who published under the name Rota Fortunae).
- "After nearly four years, this judgment on the merits should finally slam the door on the baseless attacks against our company, its leadership, and most importantly its shareholders," said FPI Chairman and CEO Paul Pittman.
- Farmland Partners (FPI) stock is rising 1.1% in late Thursday morning trading.
- In July 2018, Farmland Partners (FPI) sued Rota Fortunae and others working with or for the author.