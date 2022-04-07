Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) said Thursday it struck an exclusivity agreement with gold explorer Asante Gold (OTC:ASGOF) to negotiate the potential sale of its 90% interest in the Chirano gold project in Ghana.

The Chirano operation, which produced more than 154K oz. of gold in 2021, is an openpit and underground project located immediately south of Asante's Bibiani gold mine; the mine life is expected to conclude in 2026.

Earlier this week, Kinross Gold said it agreed to sell 100% of its Russian assets to Highland Gold Mining for $680M.