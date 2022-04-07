Plurilock's Aurora Systems receives $224K PO from the US Library of Congress

Apr. 07, 2022 7:49 AM ETPlurilock Security Inc. (PLCKF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • Plurilock Security (OTCQB:PLCKF) says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Aurora Systems Consulting has received a $224K purchase order from the US Library of Congress as part of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement program, a U.S. Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle.

  • The order is a part of the SEWP V program and aligns with Plurilock's stated goal of expanding within the government vertical.

  • All contracts and orders announced by Plurilock and its subsidiaries since Jan.01, including the latest orders, represent a combined total of roughly $5.28M in sales.

  • Per the terms, Aurora will provide the US Library of Congress with software license renewal and maintenance support services.

