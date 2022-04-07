Senior officials with the Biden Administration met with high-level execs from the automobile industry to discuss a national network of 500,000 chargers.

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Ford Motor (F) CEO Jim Farley, Stellantis (STLA) CEO Carlos Tavares, General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra, Lucid Group (LCID) CEO Peter Rawlinson and Nissan Americas chair Jeremie Papin took part in the meeting. Execs from Hyundai Motor America (OTCPK:HYMTF), Subaru of America, Mazda North America, Toyota Motor North America (TM), Mercedes-Benz USA (OTCPK:DDAIF) and Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) also participated.

"There was broad consensus that charging stations and vehicles need to be interoperable and provide a seamless user experience, no matter what car you drive or where you charge your EV," read a statement from the Biden Administration on the gathering.

Last year, Congress approved $7.5 billion in government funding for electric vehicle charging stations, but legislation for new tax incentives to purchase and build EVs did not make it to the finish line.

The EV charging sector includes Blink Charging (BLNK), ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT), Volta Inc. (VLTA), EVgo (EVGO) and Wallbox (WBX).

