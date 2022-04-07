Civeo and Conversant Capital announce stock purchase agreement
Apr. 07, 2022 7:51 AM ETCiveo Corporation (CVEO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) announced that Conversant Capital has purchased ~958K shares from entities affiliated with Lance Torgerson under a stock purchase agreement.
- Conversant Capital is a private investment firm that pursues credit and equity investments in the real estate, digital infrastructure and hospitality sectors.
- Civeo and Conversant also have rights of first refusal on additional stock held by Mr. Torgerson.
- Post the sale, Mr. Torgerson continues to own ~750K shares.
- The stock purchase agreement provides that, if prior to April 2023, Mr. Torgerson desires to sell the 375K Escrow Shares to be released from escrow in June 2022, Civeo will have the right, but not the obligation, to purchase all or any portion of such shares.
- Besides the Escrow Shares, Mr. Torgerson holds 9,042 shares of Civeo Class A preferred shares, which will mandatorily convert into ~2.5M Civeo common shares in April 2023.