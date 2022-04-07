Voyager Digital expects Q3 revenue of $100M-$105M
Apr. 07, 2022 7:58 AM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Cryptocurrency platform Voyager Digital (OTCQX:VYGVF) expects prelim revenue in the range of $100M to $105M for Q322 (vs. $60.4M in Q321 and consensus of $115.72M).
- Revenue growth was 70% Y/Y when compared against the midpoint of the estimated range.
- As of March 31, 2022, total verified users grew to ~3.5M compared to 1M on March 31, 2021, while total funded accounts grew to just under 1.2M vs. 274K last year.
- Net new deposits were ~$395M, compared $1.04B last year.
- Voyager's CEO Steve Ehrlich commented, "As discussed at our last earnings call, in 2021 we scaled our technology to accommodate rapid growth as mainstream crypto adoption accelerated and now in 2022 we have begun to deliver on the expansion of our product suite and will continue to roll out new and enhanced products and services as well as geographic expansion."
- Voyager will report Q322 results on or about May 16, 2022.