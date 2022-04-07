Charge shares uplisted to begin trading on Nasdaq
Apr. 07, 2022 8:00 AM ETCharge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Charge Enterprises (OTCPK:CRGE) has received approval for the uplisting of its shares to Nasdaq.
- The company told trading is expected to begin with the market open on April 12, 2022 under the ticker symbol "CRGE" on Nasdaq.
- "Trading on Nasdaq underpins our goal of being the trusted global infrastructure partner for 5G wireless data transmission, network solutions and EV charging ecosystems and should increase our marketplace visibility, enhance trading liquidity, build brand equity and expand our shareholder base by providing greater access to individual and institutional investors," commented Charge CEO and Chairman Andrew Fox.
- Earlier: Charge Enterprises GAAP EPS of -$0.33, revenue of $477.02M