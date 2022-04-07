American Green to issue its own cryptocurrency - American GreenBack

Apr. 07, 2022 8:02 AM ETAmerican Green, Inc. (ERBB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

concept of NFT

lucadp/iStock via Getty Images

  • American Green (OTCPK:ERBB) president David G. Gwyther announced that it is developing its cryptocurrency, The American GreenBack - designed specifically for use in age-verified transactions for alcohol sales in venues such as sporting events, concerts, nightclubs, or other age-restricted settings such as cannabis dispensaries and smoke shops.
  • The company recently executed a binding LOI to acquire VendWeb and has closed the second cash payment as part of its LOI.
  • The company plans to utilize an American Green application on the user's device, to allow the purchase and use of American GreenBacks in its proprietary vending solutions.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.