American Green to issue its own cryptocurrency - American GreenBack
Apr. 07, 2022 8:02 AM ETAmerican Green, Inc. (ERBB)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- American Green (OTCPK:ERBB) president David G. Gwyther announced that it is developing its cryptocurrency, The American GreenBack - designed specifically for use in age-verified transactions for alcohol sales in venues such as sporting events, concerts, nightclubs, or other age-restricted settings such as cannabis dispensaries and smoke shops.
- The company recently executed a binding LOI to acquire VendWeb and has closed the second cash payment as part of its LOI.
- The company plans to utilize an American Green application on the user's device, to allow the purchase and use of American GreenBacks in its proprietary vending solutions.