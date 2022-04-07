Rite Aid crashes as Deutsche Bank slashes price target to $1

Apr. 07, 2022

  • Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) has lost 18% in the pre-market Thursday after Deutsche Bank downgraded the pharmacy chain operator to Sell from Hold with a $1 per share target. The firm argues that the company is unlikely to achieve its preliminary outlook for fiscal 2023.
  • When Rite Aid (RAD) reports its 4Q FY22 results next week, the focus will be on its FY23 guidance, for which the company had previously indicated a target of well over $430 million in EBITDA.
  • Forecasting debt service costs and capital maintenance costs, the firm thinks that Rite Aid (RAD) “needs to generate ~$400 to $450 million in annual adjusted EBITDA to continue as an operating company.”
  • A figure below $400 million implies its equity has no value with no real returns for shareholders, Deutsche Bank added.
  • Seeing that COVID-19 has accelerated the decline of the retail pharmacy segment, the firm argues that Rite Aid (RAD) shares are at “a dramatic negative inflection point” as early FY23 guidance appears “unattainable.”
  • With a $14.00 per share target, Rite Aid (RAD) had only one Hold rating and two Sell ratings on Wall Street.
