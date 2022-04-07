Snipp Interactive reports bookings number with growth outside the core sector
Apr. 07, 2022 8:10 AM ETSnipp Interactive Inc. (SNIPF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Snipp Interactive (OTCPK:SNIPF) reports total sales bookings of $4.5M for the first quarter that includes more than 40% of bookings coming in from industries and markets outside of its traditional consumer packaged goods clients.
- At the end of the quarter, booking backlog stood at $10M, up 30% Y/Y.
- The company said its revenue for the quarter will continue to will grow at a "significantly positive" rate with EBITDA positive.
- "The most exciting part of this quarter's performance are the new customer wins from industries we opened up in 2021. We are making exciting progress towards our goal of bringing new verticals onto the Snipp platform of solutions with more than 40% of our bookings comprising of customer wins from industries outside of what has traditionally been our CPG core" said Atul Sabharwal, Founder & CEO.
- Q4 2021 results are expected to be released later this month.