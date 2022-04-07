Grove signs LOI to acquire a pet care company
Apr. 07, 2022 8:11 AM ETGrove, Inc. (GRVI)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Grove (NASDAQ:GRVI) has signed a letter of intent to acquire a pet care company its brand aggregation division, Upexi.
- Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
- The pet care company is offering both grooming and nutrition products through multiple sales channels including business to business, eCommerce and Amazon.
- The deal will expand company's footprint into the international pet care market, estimated to be a $200B market by 2025, growing at 4.9% CAGR.
- The pet care company is currently selling to the United States, Canada, and Australian markets.
- The transaction would be cash flow positive and adds potential revenue growth through additional sales channels and pet care products.
- Shares up 12.4% premarket.