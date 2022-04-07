VirTra receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice

Apr. 07, 2022 8:16 AM ETVirTra, Inc. (VTSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) has received a Nasdaq notice related to the late filing of 2021 annual report on Form 10-K.
  • The company is in non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.
  • If VirTra fails to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), its common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.
  • It has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan gets accepted, then Nasdaq may grant VirTra up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 10-K to regain compliance.
  • VirTra CEO and Chairman Bob Ferris commented, "As we discussed in our recent business update and conference call, our growth over the past two years has necessitated implementing a new ERP system, which, along with COVID-related personnel limitations, has delayed the completion of the audit. We are working diligently to complete the independent audit and file our Form 10-K with the SEC as soon as possible while working with Nasdaq to maintain our listing."
