VirTra receives Nasdaq non-compliance notice
Apr. 07, 2022 8:16 AM ETVirTra, Inc. (VTSI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) has received a Nasdaq notice related to the late filing of 2021 annual report on Form 10-K.
- The company is in non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.
- If VirTra fails to timely regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), its common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.
- It has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan gets accepted, then Nasdaq may grant VirTra up to 180 days from the prescribed due date for filing the Form 10-K to regain compliance.
- VirTra CEO and Chairman Bob Ferris commented, "As we discussed in our recent business update and conference call, our growth over the past two years has necessitated implementing a new ERP system, which, along with COVID-related personnel limitations, has delayed the completion of the audit. We are working diligently to complete the independent audit and file our Form 10-K with the SEC as soon as possible while working with Nasdaq to maintain our listing."