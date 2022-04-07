Tesla to recall Model 3s in China due to faulty semiconductor components
Apr. 07, 2022 8:18 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
- China's market regulator indicated that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will recall a total of 127,785 units of Model 3 cars in China dune to potential faults in semiconductor components that might lead to collisions.
- The cars manufactured between January 2019 and January 2022, with 34,207 units imported and 93,578 units made in China, will be recalled, reports Reuters as cited by the State Administration for Market Regulation website.
- The Beijing and Shanghai branches of Tesla will upgrade the motor control software for vehicles within the scope of recall free of charge through OTA technology.
- It was known this week that its Shanghai factory will remain in lockdown until at least Apr. 8 amid rising COVID cases.
- As of February 2022, the firm has launched a total of 16 recalls in the past six months, including 11 recall cases in the U.S., three in China and one in Canada; all of its mass-produced models are involved in the recalls.
- Earlier in the day, Tesla announced that it has raised the price of the Model 3 Long Range and Performance variants.
- Shares trading 1.3% higher premarket.