Aemetis completes testing of dairy biogas-to-RNG upgrading facility

Apr. 07, 2022 8:20 AM ETAemetis, Inc. (AMTX)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Biogas plant on a farm

CreativeNature_nl/iStock via Getty Images

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) +5.8% pre-market after saying Thursday it successfully completed testing of its dairy biogas-to-RNG upgrading and compression facility for the company's Biogas Dairy Digester Project in California.

Aemetis said the full system mechanical commissioning process for the biogas-to-RNG facility has been completed, and PG&E is conducting final tests of the utility gas pipeline interconnection unit that is already constructed, which will enable the injection of utility-grade renewable natural gas into the PG&E gas pipeline for delivery to customers.

When fully built out, Aemetis expects the planned 60-plus dairies in the estimated $380M biogas project will capture more than 1.6M MMBtu of dairy methane and reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to ~5M metric tons/year of CO2.

Aemetis recently reported a Q4 GAAP EPS loss of $0.03 on revenues of $64M.

