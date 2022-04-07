Fifth Third Bank to end non-sufficient fund fees for consumer accounts

Apr. 07, 2022 8:21 AM ETFifth Third Bancorp (FITB)BAC, MTB, TRMKBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Fifth Third Bank office building in downtown Orlando, Florida, USA

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) will eliminate non-sufficient fund fees for all consumer accounts starting June 23, the regional lender said Thursday.
  • The bank has joined a handful of depository institutions that either stopped or reduced non-sufficient fund fees over the past year, including Trustmark (TRMK), M&T Bank (MTB) and Bank of America (BAC).
  • "We continue to innovate and provide customers the widest possible range of options to gain access to their money faster and avoid fees to cover a cash-flow shortfall,” said Howard Hammond, head of Consumer Banking at Fifth Third.
  • In mid-March, Fifth Third Bank declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.