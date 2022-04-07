Fifth Third Bank to end non-sufficient fund fees for consumer accounts
Apr. 07, 2022
- Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) will eliminate non-sufficient fund fees for all consumer accounts starting June 23, the regional lender said Thursday.
- The bank has joined a handful of depository institutions that either stopped or reduced non-sufficient fund fees over the past year, including Trustmark (TRMK), M&T Bank (MTB) and Bank of America (BAC).
- "We continue to innovate and provide customers the widest possible range of options to gain access to their money faster and avoid fees to cover a cash-flow shortfall,” said Howard Hammond, head of Consumer Banking at Fifth Third.
- In mid-March, Fifth Third Bank declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share.