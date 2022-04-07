Watch Wayfair, Home Depot and Lowe's after Wells Fargo warns on housing-related spending

Wells Fargo said it it is incrementally cautious on macro-sensitive, big ticket and housing impacted retailers in light of recent events and channel checks.

"As the macro environment evolves, we see elevated risk of spend shift away from the Home Furnishings category via inflation, COVID pull-forward, lower income consumer pressures, and shift back to experiences such as travel," warned analyst Zachary Fadem.

The firm cuts its rating on Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Underweight from Equal Weight due to the new consumer spending backdrop. Fadem said recent trends for Wayfair (W) show further softening following several years of outsized results. The firm sees increasingly cloudy go-forward visibility with the macro environment appears to be softening and W's competitive position evolving.

Wells Fargo also lowered price targets on Equal-weight rated Williams-Sonoma (WSM) to $140 from $160. Home Depot (NYSE:HD) saw a price target cut to $350 from $400 and Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) saw a PT reduction to $260 from $295, but Overweight ratings were kept in place on both. Wells Fargo also lowered the PT on Floor & Decor (FND) to $105 from $130.

Shares of Wayfair (W) fell 3.40% premarket to $103.31.

