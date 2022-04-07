CECO Environmental acquires Index Water assets
Apr. 07, 2022 8:27 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) has acquired substantially all of the assets of Index Water; terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The acquisition expands CECO's water treatment solutions portfolio serving the Middle East region.
- CECO's deep experience in high-efficiency, processing, separation and filtration solutions is further enhanced with the addition of Index Water's IP, technologies, and other assets that support systems including process and potable water treatment, ultrafiltration, desalination and demineralization technologies, in addition to effluent and sewage water treatment including biological and reuse technologies.