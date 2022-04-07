CECO Environmental acquires Index Water assets

Apr. 07, 2022 8:27 AM ETCECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) has acquired substantially all of the assets of Index Water; terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition expands CECO's water treatment solutions portfolio serving the Middle East region.
  • CECO's deep experience in high-efficiency, processing, separation and filtration solutions is further enhanced with the addition of Index Water's IP, technologies, and other assets that support systems including process and potable water treatment, ultrafiltration, desalination and demineralization technologies, in addition to effluent and sewage water treatment including biological and reuse technologies.
 
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.