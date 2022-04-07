Lufax Holding, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Frontline among premarket losers' pack
- Aptinyx (APTX) -52% after reports results from Phase 2b study of NYX-2925 in painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.
- Vapotherm (VAPO) -22% after withdraws FY22 guidance; sees Q1 revs below consensus.
- Rite Aid (RAD) -18% as Deutsche Bank slashes price target to $1.
- Biophytis (BPTS) -13% after the clinical-stage biotech highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on its ongoing clinical studies for the lead candidate Sarconeos in sarcopenia and COVID-19 ; and FY earnings release.
- IronNet (IRNT) -13% on Q4 earnings release.
- Moxian (MOXC) -10%.
- CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) -10% on secondary offering.
- Advent Technologies (ADN) -8%.
- Mobiquity Technologies (OTCQB:MOBQ) -7%.
- Frontline (FRO) -5% after Oil tanker groups Euronav and Frontline agree to merge in $4.2B all-stock deal.
- Lufax Holding (LU) -5%.
- Hour Loop (HOUR) -5%.