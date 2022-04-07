Jobless claims down 5K to 166K, prior week revised to 171K from 202K
Apr. 07, 2022 8:30 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Initial Jobless Claims: -5K to 166K vs. 202K consensus and 1K prior (revised from 171K).
- Jobless claims of 166K, the lowest since late 1968.
- Beginning with the unemployment insurance weekly claims news release issued, the methodology used to seasonally adjust the national initial claims and continued claims reflects a change in the estimation of the models. The unemployment insurance claims series will start using multiplicative models instead of additive models used during pandemic.
- 4-week moving average was 170,000, a decrease of 8,000 from the previous week's revised average of 178,000.
- The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 1.1% for the week ended Mar. 26, unchanged from the previous week's revised rate.
- The advance number of actual initial claims under state programs, unadjusted, totaled 193,137 in the week ended Apr. 2, a decrease of 3,674 (or 1.9%) from the previous week. The seasonal factors had expected an increase of 2,054 (or 1 percent) from the previous week. There were 668,346 initial claims in the comparable week in 2021.
- Continuing jobless claims of 1.523M vs. 1.506M prior and 1.311M consensus.
- Added at 9:30 AM ET: "That claims remain so low at a time of such turmoil suggests that, for now at least, the economy is holding up in the face of soaring crude oil, gasoline and other prices. How long this can persist remains to be seen. With the Federal Reserve signaling that interest rates will be rising while it also shrinks its massive balance sheet, the economy, including households and businesses, will be further tested in the months to come. Fortunately, with the nation’s unemployment rate at 3.6%, the economy is in a much better position to absorb these challenges than would have been the case earlier in the pandemic," said Bankrate.com senior economic analyst Mark Hamrick.