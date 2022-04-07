Hot Stocks: Buffett's HPQ stake; EURN, FRO merger deal; CAG earnings; F downgrade

A large investment from Warren Buffett brought HP (NYSE:HPQ) into the spotlight in Thursday's pre-market trading. The billionaire's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has taken a stake of more than 11% in the computer and printer maker.

The oil tanker industry received pre-market attention as well, as Euronav (EURN) and Frontline (FRO) announced a merger deal worth more than $4B.

Turning to some of the standout decliners before the opening bell, ConAgra (CAG) dropped after issuing disappointing guidance. Meanwhile, Ford (F) dipped on news of an analyst's downgrade.

Gainers

HP (HPQ) jumped in pre-market trading, rising nearly 14% on news that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) has acquired a major stake in the firm.

In a series of regulatory filings, BRK.A disclosed that it had acquired approximately 11.4% of the HPQ's equity. This equates to around 121M shares, worth about $4.2B.

Euronav (EURN) also showed pre-market strength, surging almost 12% on news that it has agreed to an all-stock merger with rival oil tanker group Frontline (FRO). The deal is valued at $4.2B.

Under the deal, EURN's shareholders will own 59% of the combined company, with 1.45 FRO shares being exchanged for every EURN share.

Decliners

ConAgra (CAG) lost ground in pre-market action after the packaged food maker included weak guidance in its quarterly earnings statement. Shares retreated almost 2% on the news.

CAG reported Q3 earnings that matched expectations, with revenue that climbed 5% from last year. However, the firm's Q4 projection came in below expectations. The firm predicted a quarterly earnings figure of $0.64 per share, below the $0.70 per share analysts were forecasting.

Ford Motor (F) edged lower in pre-market action after Barclays removed its bullish view of the stock. The firm downgraded the automaker to Equal Weight from Overweight, blaming ongoing supply chain headwinds.

