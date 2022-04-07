Realogy's Sotheby's International partners with Peerage in southern California

Apr. 07, 2022

Historic downtown old town road on famous sunset street with Sotheby"s real estate sign

krblokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Realogy's (NYSE:RLGY) Sotheby's International Realty network has entered its seventh affiliation with Toronto-based Peerage Realty Partners, with Peerage taking a substantial partnership interest in Pacific Sotheby's International Realty of southern California, the companies announced on Wednesday.
  • The move also makes Peerage the largest strategic investor in the Sotheby's International Realty network. Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates and Sotheby's International Realty are both subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings (RLGY), a real estate franchising, brokerage and services company.
  • The move expands Peerage into the southern California markets of Orange and San Diego counties. "Southern California is an ideal market to add to our growing portfolio," said Miles Nadal, founder and executive chair of Peerage Realty Partners.
  • In November, Sotheby's and Realogy (RLGY) formed a joint venture to buy 80% of Concierge Auctions.
