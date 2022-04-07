Volatility continues to impact the Nasdaq and QQQ

The Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) and the benchmark Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) have experienced increased daily volatility as uncertainty has gripped the market recently, especially after the Wall Street's mid-March rally.

QQQ, the world's fifth largest exchange traded fund, with $196.82B assets under management, has experienced average daily moves of +/-1.74% over the last 50 trading days, according to data provided by Bespoke Investment Group. The chart below that outlines the data:

The Nasdaq itself has slipped more than 2.2% in back-to-back trading sessions. This has placed added pressure on QQQ as the ETF tracks the 100 largest nonfinancial stocks registered on the Nasdaq based on market cap. Moreover, the Nasdaq is now off 5% from a multi-month high reached on Mar. 29. This came after the index rallied 16.2% from the close on Mar. 14 to its Mar. 29 level.

QQQ has mirrored the Nasdaq’s moves, dropping 5% since its recent Mar. 29 peak. QQQ still sits in correction territory as the fund is currently -11.5% year-to-date and has now closed in the red in five of its last six trading sessions.

The uncertainty around QQQ can also be seen with regards to the ETF's capital outflows. In 2022, the mega fund has watched $245.71M exit the door.

QQQ also has fallen as the Nasdaq continues to struggle to break above its 100-day moving average.