Lamb Weston Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.30, revenue of $955M misses by $17.64M
Apr. 07, 2022 8:35 AM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Lamb Weston press release (NYSE:LW): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73 beats by $0.30.
- Revenue of $955M (+6.6% Y/Y) misses by $17.64M.
- The company anticipates net sales growth in 4Q will be driven largely by price/mix, reflecting the company’s pricing actions to offset input and transportation cost inflation and sales volume will continue to be tempered by disruptions to production and logistics networks, as well as the effects of inflation and COVID-19 variants on restaurant traffic and consumer demand.
- FY2022 Outlook: Net sales growth above long-term target range of low-to-mid single digits; Net income and Adjusted EBITDA including unconsolidated joint ventures expected to be pressured through the remainder of fiscal 2022 due to higher potato, input and transportation costs; Gross margin of 19% to 20%; previous gross margin estimate was 18% to 20%.