Walmart's Flipkart is said to increase IPO valuation to $60B to $70B
Apr. 07, 2022 8:37 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT), FPKTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Indian e-commerce company Flipkart (FPKT) is said to have raised its initial public offering valuation to $60 billion to $70 billion internally.
- Flipkart is targeting an IPO in the U.S. for next year after earlier considering an IPO this year, according to a Reuters report. Flipkart had earlier set an IPO valuation of about $50 billion.
- The delay in the IPO comes as Flipkart plans to focus on its newer online healthcare services and travel bookings businesses, to boost their values, before an IPO, Reuters reported, citing sources familiar. General turmoil in markets caused by the Russian-Ukraine conflict likely also played a part in the potential delay,
- In December, the Economic Times reported that (FPKT) is said to be planning an IPO around November or December of 2022.