VLD, HTGM and SEV among pre market gainers
- Momentus (MNTS) +40% on signing launch service agreements with SpaceX.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) +32% expands features of proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology.
- ERYTECH Pharma (ERYP) +19% British Journal of Haematology publishes positive results from Erytech's phase 2 eryaspase trial.
- System1 (SST) +16%.
- HP Inc. (HPQ) +12% Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals 11.4% stake in HP.
- Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) +12%.
- CDK Global (CDK) +11% to be acquired by Brookfield for $54.87/share in cash.
- Euronav (EURN) +11% and Frontline agree to merge in $4.2B all-stock deal.
- Cyxtera Technologies (CYXT) +10% on report it's exploring a potential sale.
- Velo3D (VLD) +9%.
- Missfresh (MF) +8%.
- Yoshitsu (TKLF) +7% announces new partnership to optimize international warehouse operations.
- Team, Inc. (TISI) +7%.
- Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL) +9% Jazz Pharma in licensing deal with Werewolf Therapeutics for cancer candidate.
- Antelope Enterprise (AEHL) +7%.
- Sono Group (SEV) +6%.