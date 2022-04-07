Yoshitsu announces new partnership to optimize warehouse operations
Apr. 07, 2022 8:47 AM ETYoshitsu Co., Ltd (TKLF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Yoshitsu (NASDAQ:TKLF) has signed a further supplement to a service agreement with Hainan Lion Cross Border E-Commerce Co. and Lion Limited to optimize international warehouse operations for expanding the Company’s business presence in China.
- Pursuant to the Agreement, the Co. has agreed to authorize the Lion Group as agents in relation to the Company’s cross-border business in China.
- “With the partnership, we expect to greatly reduce our international logistics costs and lower our warehouse service fees by JPY1B (~$8.14B) over the initial three-year term of the Agreement, as estimated by the Company, while improving product delivery efficiency in China.” said Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu.
- The Agreement is effective from March 1, 2022, to February 28, 2025, and may be renewed annually.