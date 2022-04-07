Citi resumes Shift4 Payments with Buy rating on TAM expansion

Apr. 07, 2022 8:48 AM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

financial graph on technology abstract background

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar has resumed coverage of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) with a Buy rating due to its expanded total available market, according to a note written to clients Thursday.
  • FOUR stock is ticking higher by 0.2% in premarket trading.
  • Shirvaikar "modestly" increased 2022 estimates for revenue and EBITDA, though forecasts for end-to-end volume were mixed given "Omicron as well as some consideration for in-year market growth (impact of inflation on travel and eating out, etc.)," the note read.
  • The out-year estimates reflected the company's expanded TAM, "though we note we remain below consensus," the analyst wrote.
  • Maintained price target of $81 per share, implying more than 26% upside from Wednesday's close.
  • Meanwhile, Citi's Buy rating is diverging from the Quant Rating's Hold, but agrees with Wall Street Analyst's Buy.
  • On Monday, Susquehanna initiated coverage of Shift4 Payments.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.