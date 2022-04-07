Citi resumes Shift4 Payments with Buy rating on TAM expansion
Apr. 07, 2022 8:48 AM ETShift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Citi analyst Ashwin Shirvaikar has resumed coverage of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) with a Buy rating due to its expanded total available market, according to a note written to clients Thursday.
- FOUR stock is ticking higher by 0.2% in premarket trading.
- Shirvaikar "modestly" increased 2022 estimates for revenue and EBITDA, though forecasts for end-to-end volume were mixed given "Omicron as well as some consideration for in-year market growth (impact of inflation on travel and eating out, etc.)," the note read.
- The out-year estimates reflected the company's expanded TAM, "though we note we remain below consensus," the analyst wrote.
- Maintained price target of $81 per share, implying more than 26% upside from Wednesday's close.
- Meanwhile, Citi's Buy rating is diverging from the Quant Rating's Hold, but agrees with Wall Street Analyst's Buy.
