Rent the Runway hikes prices due to inflation costs

Apr. 07, 2022 8:49 AM ETRent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Collection of trendy women"s garments on rack near green wall. Clothing rental service

Liudmila Chernetska/iStock via Getty Images

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) traded slightly higher early on Thursday after the retailer raised prices.

Pricing on the popular eight-item plan was increased to $144 per month from $134 and pricing on the 16-item plan was boosted to $235 per month from $195. The higher pricing will be in effect on May 6.

Rent the Runway (RENT) pointed to higher business costs and inflation as the reasons for the price increases in an e-mail to customers.

Shares of RENT moved up 0.55% premarket to $5.74 vs. the 52-week trading range of $4.37 to $24.77.

Sector watch: Weddings are surging and these stocks might benefit.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.