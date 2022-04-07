Primoris Services wins over $155M projects

Apr. 07, 2022 8:51 AM ETPrimoris Services Corporation (PRIM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) has won two projects with a combined value of over $155M.
  • The awards were secured by the company’s Energy/Renewables segment in Texas and Florida.
  • The Water & Mechanical project, valued over $110M, is scheduled to begin in Q2 of 2022 with completion expected in Q1 of 2025.
  • The Heavy Civil contract, valued at over $48M, was awarded by the Texas Department of Transportation. The project is scheduled to commence in Q2 of 2022 with completion expected in Q4 of 2024.
  • PRIM shares +2.18% pre-market
 
