Orbit International’s Electronics Group reports March bookings in excess of $1.2M
Apr. 07, 2022 8:51 AM ETOrbit International Corp. (ORBT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Electronics Group of Orbit International (OTCPK:ORBT) reported bookings in excess of $1.2M for the month of March 2022.
- Deliveries of these orders are expected to continue through 1Q23.
- Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International commented, “We believe our Power Group (CBBWF-OLD) is well positioned for increased bookings in 2022. We are expecting two significant orders to be received during the current second quarter. These orders had initially been expected during the first quarter. One contract is for a significant follow-on order for our VPX power supplies and the other is for a COTS power supply. We continue to believe that our OPG is at the forefront of VPX technology and that our VPX opportunities will be the driver of future revenue growth for this segment of our business. In addition, orders for our commercial power supplies, which had been adversely impacted by the pandemic, continue to increase and are tracking for improved bookings over the prior year.”