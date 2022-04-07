Conduent stock gains premarket on potential separation of transportation unit

Apr. 07, 2022

  • Conduent (CNDT) stock jumped 13.8% premarket Thursday after the firm said it is pursuing a separation of its transportation business through a sale or a spin-off.
  • CNDT believes the separation will enable its commercial, govt. and transportation businesses to benefit from more focused operating models and capital allocation priorities aligned with industry-specific dynamics in their respective markets.
  • The transportation business serves public sector transportation agencies in over 20 countries.
  • Additional details will be disclosed as CNDT finalizes its separation plans.
  • Until a separation is complete, CNDT will continue to operate as a single company.
  • "We believe this separation will unlock significant value by dislodging any potential conglomerate discount and enabling a more focused approach to capital and resource allocation," said CNDT CEO Cliff Skelton.
  • CNDT stock has declined 13.2% YTD.
