Conduent stock gains premarket on potential separation of transportation unit
Apr. 07, 2022 8:55 AM ETCNDTBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Conduent (CNDT) stock jumped 13.8% premarket Thursday after the firm said it is pursuing a separation of its transportation business through a sale or a spin-off.
- CNDT believes the separation will enable its commercial, govt. and transportation businesses to benefit from more focused operating models and capital allocation priorities aligned with industry-specific dynamics in their respective markets.
- The transportation business serves public sector transportation agencies in over 20 countries.
- Additional details will be disclosed as CNDT finalizes its separation plans.
- Until a separation is complete, CNDT will continue to operate as a single company.
- "We believe this separation will unlock significant value by dislodging any potential conglomerate discount and enabling a more focused approach to capital and resource allocation," said CNDT CEO Cliff Skelton.
- CNDT stock has declined 13.2% YTD.