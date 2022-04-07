Vyne gains after reporting data from atopic dermatitis study

Apr. 07, 2022 8:55 AM ETVYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

On the table are a stethoscope, a thermometer, a pen and a notebook with the inscription -Atopic dermatitis

Dzmitry Skazau/iStock via Getty Images

  • Vyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) has added ~16% in the pre-market Thursday after the clinical-stage pharma company announced favorable data from the Phase 1b segment of its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the gel candidate, FMX114, in mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (“AD”).
  • The results of four patients from the baseline to two weeks indicated that the mean decline of the Atopic Dermatitis Severity Index (ADSI) score was -6.3 (-81.4% mean reduction) for FMX114-treated lesions. For vehicle-treated lesions, the mean decline stood at -4.3 (-54.3% mean reduction) (p=0.004, LOCF, ITT), indicating statistical significance.
  • According to the worst pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (“NRS”) designed to measure itch, the lesions treated with FMX114 showed a 96.4% mean reduction in worst pruritus NRS, while vehicle-treated lesions had a 45.8% mean reduction at week 2.
  • Topline results from the 25-subject Phase 2a segment are expected in 2Q 2022.

  • Seeking Alpha contributor Sage Advisors noted in a recent bearish thesis flagged financial risks at the company.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.