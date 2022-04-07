Vyne gains after reporting data from atopic dermatitis study
- Vyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) has added ~16% in the pre-market Thursday after the clinical-stage pharma company announced favorable data from the Phase 1b segment of its Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the gel candidate, FMX114, in mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis (“AD”).
- The results of four patients from the baseline to two weeks indicated that the mean decline of the Atopic Dermatitis Severity Index (ADSI) score was -6.3 (-81.4% mean reduction) for FMX114-treated lesions. For vehicle-treated lesions, the mean decline stood at -4.3 (-54.3% mean reduction) (p=0.004, LOCF, ITT), indicating statistical significance.
- According to the worst pruritus Numerical Rating Scale (“NRS”) designed to measure itch, the lesions treated with FMX114 showed a 96.4% mean reduction in worst pruritus NRS, while vehicle-treated lesions had a 45.8% mean reduction at week 2.
- Topline results from the 25-subject Phase 2a segment are expected in 2Q 2022.
