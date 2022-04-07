Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) and Global Infrastructure Partners said Thursday they made a preliminary non-binding offer for Italian road and airport operator Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY); a price was not revealed.

The companies said they are teaming with Spanish construction tycoon Florentino Perez's Actividades de Construccion y Servicios, which could acquire a majority stake in Atlantia's toll road concessions.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) is discussing joining forces with the Benetton family to take the firm private, as the Benettons are said to oppose any bid that would involve a breakup of Atlantia.

Atlantia has an enterprise value of nearly €64B including debt, according to Bloomberg, which would make it the target of the biggest deal of the year so far, ahead of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.