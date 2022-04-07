Integer acquires Aran Biomedical for €120M
Apr. 07, 2022 8:59 AM ETInteger Holdings Corporation (ITGR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Integer Holdings (NYSE:ITGR) has announced the acquisition of Connemara Biomedical Holdings Teoranta, including its operating subsidiaries Aran Biomedical and Proxy Biomedical.
- Integer acquired Aran Biomedical for €120M, with up to an additional €10M of contingent consideration payable based on Aran’s achievement of 2022 revenue growth milestones.
- The combination with Aran further increases Integer’s ability to offer complete solutions for complex delivery and therapeutic devices in high growth cardiovascular markets such as structural heart, neurovascular, peripheral vascular, and endovascular as well as general surgery.
- The transaction was financed with borrowings under Integer’s existing revolving credit facility.