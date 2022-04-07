Meridian Bioscience provides preliminary FQ2 numbers
Apr. 07, 2022 8:59 AM ETMeridian Bioscience, Inc. (VIVO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) provided preliminary net revenues for FQ2 are expected to be between $109M and $113M, above company's expectations and a record for the company.
- Consensus revenue expectation for FQ2 is $83.3M.
- Individually, both of the company's segments are also expected to have record net revenues in the quarter with the Diagnostics segment net revenues expected to be between $40M-42M and the Life Science segment net revenues expected to be between $69M-71M.
- Strong demand for reagents associated with COVID-19 antigen testing during the recent Omicron wave of infections contributed to Life Science segment results.
- Stock climbs 1% during pre-market