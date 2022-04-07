Meridian Bioscience provides preliminary FQ2 numbers

  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVOprovided preliminary net revenues for FQ2 are expected to be between $109M and $113M, above company's expectations and a record for the company.
  • Consensus revenue expectation for FQ2 is $83.3M.
  • Individually, both of the company's segments are also expected to have record net revenues in the quarter with the Diagnostics segment net revenues expected to be between $40M-42M and the Life Science segment net revenues expected to be between $69M-71M. 
  •  Strong demand for reagents associated with COVID-19 antigen testing during the recent Omicron wave of infections contributed to Life Science segment results.
  • Stock climbs 1% during pre-market
