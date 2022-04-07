Tencent to shut down video game streaming platform, Penguin Esports
- Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) plans to shut down its video game streaming platform, Penguin Esports, after Beijing shut down a huge merger that would have made it a major player in the area.
- The service will shut down from June 7 amid a changing business strategy while new user registration will stop from today, CNBC reported as cited by the company.
- Penguin Esports hosts livestreams of professional gaming tournaments and other video game-related content.
- In 2020, the company planned to move its Penguin Esports brand under the combined entity which it had thought to form through the merger between Huya and DouYu (two live game streaming companies that it had substantial stakes in) creating an equivalent of Amazon's Twitch.
- The merger was blocked by Chinese regulators over antitrust concerns.
- In March last week, China is said set to impose new regulations on the country's $30B live-streaming industry which will cap internet consumers' daily spending on digital tipping.
- The company in its latest quarterly earnings saw the most slowest revenue growth since the company's 2004 listing in Hong Kong; Domestic Games revenues grew by 1%.
- A quick look at the company's financial highlights:
