Keurig Dr Pepper announces refinancing to strengthen balance sheet
Apr. 07, 2022 9:02 AM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is further strengthening its balance sheet with a strategic refinancing, which includes a public offering of senior notes and a concurrent series of tender offers to purchase for cash certain of KDP's outstanding series of senior unsecured notes.
- The company has launched a series of tender offers to purchase for cash certain of its outstanding series of senior unsecured notes for an aggregate purchase price of up to $1.6B.
- Net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand, will be used to fund the purchase price and accrued and unpaid interest for the notes purchased in the tender offers and to redeem an outstanding series of senior unsecured notes.
- In the event that the tender offers and the redemption are not consummated, KDP plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes.
- Last month, Keurig Dr Pepper was cut to Hold at Truist over limited catalysts for coffee segment
