Moderna partnering with IAVI to use mRNA on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, infections
Apr. 07, 2022 9:07 AM ETModerna, Inc. (MRNA)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is partnering with scientific research organization IAVI to utilize the company's mRNA technology to discover antibodies and treatments for HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis ("TB"), antimicrobial-resistant infections, and COVID-19.
- IAVI currently has an HIV vaccine in development that uses HIV antigens delivered by mRNA. A phase 1 trial began in January.
- An earlier trial showed the vaccine induced a B cell response in 97% of recipients.
- Programs including a TB vaccine candidate and antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 and enteric pathogens are in preclinical development.
- Recently, Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel predicted that many adults will get annual COVID vaccine boosters.