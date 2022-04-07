Moderna partnering with IAVI to use mRNA on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, infections

Apr. 07, 2022

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images News

  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is partnering with scientific research organization IAVI to utilize the company's mRNA technology to discover antibodies and treatments for HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis ("TB"), antimicrobial-resistant infections, and COVID-19.
  • IAVI currently has an HIV vaccine in development that uses HIV antigens delivered by mRNA. A phase 1 trial began in January.
  • An earlier trial showed the vaccine induced a B cell response in 97% of recipients.
  • Programs including a TB vaccine candidate and antibodies for SARS-CoV-2 and enteric pathogens are in preclinical development.
  • Recently, Moderna (MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel predicted that many adults will get annual COVID vaccine boosters.
