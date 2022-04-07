Color Star eyes setting up virtual airport in metaverse platform Color World
Apr. 07, 2022 9:10 AM ETColor Star Technology Co., Ltd. (CSCW)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) on Thursday said its unit Color Sky Entertainment partnered with Shenzhen Qian Hai Blue Earl Business Aviation Service, a private flight service provider and flight management platform.
- In the near future, a virtual airport - Color Airport - will be set up in CSCW's metaverse platform Color World, which will become a hub for digital aviation services and other related businesses.
- Private business jets, cloud service and other related services offered by Blue Earl Aviation will be available digitally on the platform.
- This will allow members to make online reservations on the platform, while using AI technology to allow users a digital flight experience.
- High-end corporate users will also be able to use virtual reality technology to view a business jet they are interested in purchasing.
- "So far, we have virtual stores, virtual restaurants, virtual ticket centers, and other kinds of virtual scenes and cityscapes in Color World. More realistic scenes and institutions will be set up in Color World in the future," said CSCW CEO Lucas Capetian.
- Last month, CSCW said French luxury women's watch brand Galtiscopio Gatti officially entered its metaverse platform.