Cuentas introduces Mexico bill payment service
Apr. 07, 2022 9:10 AM ETCuentas Inc. (CUEN)CENBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN) shares popped ~3% Thursday morning after the fintech firm introduced a Mexico bill payment service, enabling cardholders in the US using the Cuentas Mobile App to directly pay bills to over -service providers across Mexico.
- Funds will be withdrawn in U.S. dollars from the Cuentas Mobil App, and payments will be applied to the accounts in Mexico within 48 hours.
- For $3.00/bill payment, Cuentas cardholders will be able to log into the Cuentas Mobile app, choose the service provider, enter the account details, and pay the balance due from their Cuentas account funds.
- Last month, Cuentas integrated Western Union's domestic and international money transfer capabilities, enabling customers to send money to 200 countries and territories via the Cuentas mobile app.